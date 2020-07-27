AllPanthers
Panthers Currently Unlikely to Sign Notable Free Agents

Jason Hewitt

After the Panthers' IDER plans were approved, it's been confirmed that football will continue in 2020... for now. The Panthers' roster needs some improvement if they want to be competitive in the NFC South, so some people may be asking, "Why not test free agency?" Training camp starts for the Panthers tomorrow, and there are still many big names on the NFL free agency market. 

One familiar name that is on the list is Eric Reid, who played safety for the Panthers for the last couple of seasons. Reid had a total of 201 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one interception during those two years in Carolina. He was eventually released this past March, which was an interesting move considering that the secondary is one of the most vulnerable position groups on this team. He was replaced by Juston Burris through free agency. However, the Panthers also drafted Jeremy Chinn in the second round of the NFL Draft to bolster the safety position.

It would be nice to see the Panthers' front office make a move on one of the notable free agents. However, it seems highly unlikely for them to sign any of those players due to their current salary cap situation. With over $40 million in dead money, Carolina is stuck with the roster that is currently in place. This may have been hinted at with Christian McCaffrey's massive contract along with the all-defensive approach Matt Rhule took with the draft. The Panthers look forward to competing in this league with what they have. We will see if that brings them any success this season.

