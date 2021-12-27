Panthers Dealing with a 'Somewhat Significant' Amount of COVID Cases

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a large number of COVID cases at the moment and now, the Carolina Panthers find themselves in a similar boat. The two play each other this upcoming Sunday in New Orleans and depending on how many cases each team has, it could force the NFL into postponing the game. With it being early in the week, a lot can change.

Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told the media that they have decided to send players home while the coaching staff will remain in the building but will work in their offices and will not meet together. The plan is to get back on a normal schedule come Wednesday.

"We've had a few positive tests this morning for COVID. So to spur or stop a spread or outbreak, we've sent everybody home. We'll conduct some virtual meetings and then hopefully get back in the building on Wednesday. I'm not sure yet on the total number [of positives]. We have some guys that are rerunning but I would say it's somewhat significant. Enough that we're going to stem the tide. There are some positional areas [that are effected] but I'll probably keep that off the record until they've confirmed everything."

Certain position groups may need some insurance heading into this week's game so that they have a full team available to play. Rhule says that he met with members of the front office early Monday morning and are looking at signing a handful of players to prevent them being down numbers at certain spots on the roster.

"I met upstairs earlier with Scott [Fitterer] and Dan [Morgan] and Pat [Stewart]. They were getting lists together and having strategies. We brought guys in last week and when they got here they had COVID. They tested negative at their previous spot and then had COVID when they got here, so it's kind of a unique puzzle. We're certainly exploring any and all options to make sure that we have a full team come Sunday that can go play this game as well as we possibly can."

The Panthers and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday.

