Panthers Designate S Jeremy Chinn to Return from Injured Reserve

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has only appeared in three games and some change this season thanks to a hamstring injury that he suffered early in the team's Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tuesday morning, the Panthers designated Chinn to return from injured reserve which opens a 21-day window for him to be activated. If he is not activated when that window closes, he will be automatically placed on season-ending IR.

As much as it would benefit the Panthers' defense to have him out there for Thursday night's game against the Falcons, it feels like the coaching staff, Steve Wilks in particular, are leaning toward giving him another week to get back.

"He has progressed a lot in the last couple of weeks and he's eager to play," said Wilks. "My thing is, with a short week and not really having a full load of practice and not being able to put pads on, I'm going to be very cautious in making sure I make the right decision."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.