    December 15, 2021
    Panthers Designate Sam Darnold to Return from IR, Cleared to Practice

    Carolina has a third quarterback now in the fold.
    Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers designated QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) to return from injured reserve and is expected to practice today.

    Earlier in the week, Rhule slid in a subtle mention of Darnold getting close to returning and a member of the media asked if he would see the field again this season 

    "Obviously, it's a possibility," he responded. "We'll just kind of have to wait and see. All I'm saying now is that he's out right now and that he's not a factor."

    As far as this week's game against Buffalo is concerned, Rhule doesn't want to tip his hand but is leaning toward using both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker once again.

    "We planned on playing P.J. in the game. We had a package for him and then also planned on him playing in the two-minute. Obviously, at the end of the half, he threw the interception which was unacceptable. At the end of the game, he threw us down there we weren't able to get in, came back, and made some nice plays to score the touchdown. We'll continue to play both guys. I think Sam is a couple of weeks away from being ready to play. We'll continue to play both guys."

    The Panthers and Bills are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

