Panthers Designate Two to Return from Injured Reserve

Carolina set to get some more help in the trenches.

The Carolina Panthers have designated offensive lineman John Miller (ankle) and defensive end Darryl Johnson (hamstring) to return from injured reserve. The team will have 21 days to place them on the active roster.

Prior to suffering his injury, Miller started six games at right guard. Trent Scott moved inside to fill his spot and has done a really nice job, especially in pass protection allowing zero sacks and zero QB hits. With Michael Jordan playing extremely well at left guard, Miller may be reserved to backup duties once he officially returns.

The Panthers and Football Team are scheduled to kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

