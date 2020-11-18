JUST IN: Panthers Expecting to be Down at Least 3 Starters on Sunday

Injuries are starting to catch up with the Carolina Panthers and several starters on both sides of the ball have been victim to getting hurt over last month or so.

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that star running back Christian McCaffrey was officially ruled out for this week's game vs Detroit, but was corrected to "not expected to play" shortly after the initial announcement.

McCaffrey (shoulder) went out of the game two weeks ago vs Kansas City on the final drive of the game. The severity of the injury doesn't appear to be season-ending according to Rhule. "I anticipate him on being back this season."

Alongside McCaffrey, the Panthers are expecting at least two other starters to not play this weekend and possibly a third, depending on how QB Teddy Bridgewater's knee responds throughout the week.

"We expect Christian [McCaffrey] to be out, we expect Russell Okung to be out, and we expect Donte Jackson to be out," Rhule stated. "So we'll those backups going at those different positions and go from there."

Monday, Rhule talked about the possibility of shutting cornerback Donte Jackson down as he has repeatedly had to remove himself from the game due to a lagging toe injury. It's been a frustrating year for Jackson in terms of trying to get 100% healthy and at this point in the season, Rhule and the medical staff want to give him a few days of rest to see if it helps his recovery.

"I feel for Donte, it's been a tough cycle for him," Rhule said. "He practices during the week and we limit him in practice. But last week, I mean, he practiced pretty much in full go. Unfortunately, he gets to the game and re-aggravates it so I think we would explore all things moving forward for him. He certainly cares and he tries to get out there and play and I respect that about him."

As for the veteran left tackle Russell Okung (calf), he hasn't played since week 7 in the team's loss to Detroit, which has forced the Panthers to get creative with their starting five up front. They've used a rotation of Trent Scott and Greg Little at tackle as well as throwing in Dennis Daley over there.

"I thought Trent Scott played well last week. John Miller went down in the last game, so Dennis [Daley] started the game at right guard a couple week ago, I think it was Atlanta. We'll see if Johnny is able to come back, if not we would probably play those two guys in those two positions."

