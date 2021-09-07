September 8, 2021
Panthers Fill Final Spot on 53-Man Roster

The Panthers are back up to a full roster.
The Carolina Panthers have moved center Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster to fill the last available spot. Offensive lineman John Miller has been placed on the reserve/COVID list and will be out for at least ten days, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Dennis Daley will be filling in for Miller at right guard in the starting lineup while Tecklenburg will provide depth at center and possibly even guard if need be.

The Panthers and Jets are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

