Panthers Go with a WR in NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Mock Draft

More weapons could be added to Sam Darnold's arsenal in the near future.

It's never too early to talk about next year's NFL Draft. Okay, maybe it is but we're going to anyway. Earlier this week, Zack Patraw of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated released a mock draft which slated the Panthers 10th overall and taking Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Looking at the Panthers' depth at wide receiver, they could stand to add talent at the position. Wilson has been a player who has flashed since his freshman year and could be the first receiver selected in the upcoming draft. - Zack Patraw

Taking a receiver in the first round instead of a left tackle may seem a bit odd but you have to keep in mind that Robby Anderson is entering the final year of his two-year contract and if he posts similar numbers to what he did in 2020, he's going to want a huge payday and it may be one that the Panthers can't afford. If Anderson departs in free agency next offseason, that leaves Carolina with DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., and a bunch of question marks.

Garrett Wilson is widely regarded as the top wide receiver prospect in the 2022 draft class and adding him to the mix should help ease the loss of Anderson should he choose to sign with another team. Through the first two years of Wilson's career at Ohio State, he has recorded 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.

