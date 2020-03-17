Could A Former Division Rival Be Newton's Replacement?

This week has already been a wild start to the NFL off-season with several trades and free agent signings churning out by the minute. Just this morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they will be moving on from franchise quarterback Cam Newton and have given him permission to seek a trade.

Then, just a few moments later, Cam Newton took to Instagram to tell the world that it wasn't his decision to seek a trade.

But regardless of who started it, now Carolina has to search for a new QB1, and according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, that new quarterback could be coming from a division rival, the New Orleans Saints.

The former 2014 first round pick out of Louisville proved that despite previous injuries in years past, he still has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Bridgewater came in for relief for Drew Brees in 2019 when Brees suffered an injury that left him out for a few weeks. In that time, Bridgewater went 5-1 as the starter for New Orleans and in those six games he threw for nine touchdowns, 1,370 yards, and just two interceptions.

Bridgewater's contract would most likely look in the ballpark of $30 million per year, which is a major pay raise from last year when he was earning just $7.25 million in 2019.

Bridgewater would be a perfect fit for Joe Brady's new offense that he will implement in 2020 and has a similar playing style to Newton. With Bridgewater, Carolina will still have a quarterback with a strong arm, who makes smart decisions, and can make plays on the run. Bridgewater is a playmaker and can be a valuable asset to the Panthers. People forget what he was able to do when he was healthy back during his Minnesota days. He was a Pro-Bowl quarterback, who the Vikings were ready to make their franchise quarterback and give a max contract to. Now, a resurgence in Carolina could be what’s best for his career.

How would you feel if Carolina brought in Bridgewater? Do you think he could lead the Panthers to a Super Bowl? Let us know if the comments below.

