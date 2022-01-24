OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire Ben McAdoo as Offensive Coordinator

Monday _____, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the hiring of Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator.

McAdoo served as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach from 2012-13 where he spent time with Aaron Rodgers before being hired as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants in 2014. His success the offensive play-caller led to his promotion as the Giants head after Tom Coughlin announced his retirement. He spent this past season as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys.

McAdoo's resume:

1996-97: Homer-Center HS (PA), assistant coach

1998-99: Indiana Area HS (PA), assistant coach

2001: Michigan State, grad assistant

2002: Fairfield, offensive line and tight ends coach

2003: Pittsburgh, grad assistant

2004: New Orleans Saints, offensive quality control coordinator

2005: San Francisco 49ers, offensive line coach, offensive quality control coordinator

2006-11: Green Bay Packers, tight ends coach

2012-12: Green Bay Packers, quarterbacks coach

2014-15: New York Giants, offensive coordinator

2016-17: New York Giants, head coach

2020: Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterbacks coach

2021: Dallas Cowboys, consultant

