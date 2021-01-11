Panthers Interview Two Internal Candidates for GM Opening

The Carolina Panthers continue their search for a new general manager. The organization has spent the last couple of weeks or so interviewing several candidates from around the league and has now interviewed a couple of internal options.

Pat Stewart, Director of Player Personnel

Before coming to Carolina, Stewart served as a national scout for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons. Prior to his time in Philadelphia, he worked in a variety of roles with the New England Patriots for ten seasons and was a part of two Super Bowl championship teams (XLIX, LI). Stewart and head coach Matt Rhule worked together at Western Carolina in 2005 and at Temple in 2006. Rhule made it clear that he wants to have a clear line of communication and work collaboratively with the next GM. Stewart's previous history with Rhule could be a factor.

Samir Suleiman, Director of Player Negotiations & Salary Cap Manager

Team owner David Tepper brought Suleiman to Carolina last winter after establishing a relationship during his time in Pittsburgh as a minority owner. Suleiman has a really good feel for the team's personnel and will take the analytical approach that Tepper wants from his general manager. Since he is already involved in player negotiations and has an even stronger grasp of the team's salary cap situation, he could emerge as a strong in-house candidate.

