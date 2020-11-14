Panthers Lose Bonnafon, Weatherly for the Season

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday afternoon that defensive end Stephen Weatherly (finger) and running back Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Bonnafon was activated from the practice squad's version of the injured list earlier this week, but re-injured his ankle during practice and by going on the injured list for a second time, it automatically deems a player unable to return.

Bonnafon rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries and has also hauled in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in just two games this season. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says that the team will go back to the rotation of Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, and Cutis Samuel this week as Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is also out of the lineup. Rhule also noted that there is a possibility that undrafted free agent running back Rodney Smith could be elevated for this Sunday's game vs Tampa Bay.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers will have to readjust their defensive line rotation being without Stephen Weatherly. In nine games this year, Weatherly has tallied 17 tackles, 3 QB hits, and one tackle for loss. Efe Obada will have a more increased role in the defense moving forward according to Rhule.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

