    • November 6, 2021
    Panthers Make Decision on McCaffrey for Sunday

    CMC is officially back.
    The Carolina Panthers will officially see the return of running back Christian McCaffrey this Sunday when the team takes the field against the New England Patriots. The Panthers activated him on Saturday evening, indicating that he will be involved in Sunday’s game.

    McCaffrey has only appeared in three games this season after injuring his hamstring against Houston on Thursday night in week three.

