Panthers Miss McCaffrey, but Are Finding Ways to Get the Job Done

Since losing running back Christian McCaffrey to the three week injury list, the Carolina Panthers are 2-0 - have to admit, I'd never thought I would be able to say that.

Despite being down their best player, head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady have done a great job in finding ways to continue to not just move the ball, but score as well. Mike Davis has made the most of his opportunity gaining 130 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries and hauling in 13 receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in his two starts at running back. Brady has altered the offense slightly, but for the most part, it has been the same approach. Spread the field, get the ball into the hands of Robby Anderson and let the running back be a dual-threat out of the backfield.

Davis' success may be surprising to some, but Rhule saw this one coming.

"When the injury first happened, I think I said we think Mike Davis is a really good player. We think he's a starting running back and he's started games before, so there's no doubt in my mind that he's going to play well and I like the way that he runs. He's downhill, he's physical. He bounced that one ball and got it down inside the two, but he's also doing a ton of other things. He's helping the tackles, he's getting out in pass protection, he's doing a really nice job."



To help aid the absence of McCaffrey, the Panthers called up running back Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad each of the last two weeks and, he too, has taken his opportunity and ran with it, literally.

"Reggie split one at the end, caught a touchdown pass, I've been pleased with him. He's so versatile, he's so dependable, I think he's got a ton of talent so those two guys have stepped up and have played really well for us when we've needed it. I thought to come away from the game with 168 rushing yards or whatever it was and Teddy doing his part to run the football, that was a team effort."

Bonnafon was more than likely going to see an increase of usage in this week's game vs Atlanta but unfortunately, he was placed on the practice squad/injured list with a high ankle sprain - the same injury McCaffrey is dealing with. With just a few days from the ball getting kicked off, it doesn't seem like the Panthers will add a third running back to the active roster and will go with the duo of Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon, while also throwing in wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the mix.

As for McCaffrey's return? It seems like the Panthers game vs the Bears on October 18th could be a possibility, but there's also a chance he won't be fully ready to go. Head coach Matt Rhule said he doesn't have a timeline on when he thinks McCaffrey would be back, but is happy to have him cheer on and motivate his teammates during the game.

"Christian is attacking rehab everyday and it was good to have him on the sideline with us. He's much more than just a player, he's a key component to the team, so to have him with us was awesome."

Per the new NFL rules, a player can return to practice from the injured list after missing three weeks and the team will then have three weeks to place said player to the active roster. This week is the third week that McCaffrey has missed since exiting the game vs Tampa Bay three weeks ago.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.