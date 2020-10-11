Panthers Muscle Their Way to Victory Over Falcons

The Carolina Panthers came into Sunday's week five matchup vs the Falcons on a two game winning streak and really finding their groove on both sides of the ball. Atlanta rode into this one desperate for a win after a disappointing 0-4 start and on the first drive of the game, you could tell there was a sense of urgency for the Falcons.

Atlanta scored on their opening drive going 92 yards on 10 plays with a big 35-yard touchdown rush from running back Todd Gurley. Early on, the Falcons dominated the line of scrimmage, but that changed toward the end of the first quarter.

The Carolina offense moved the ball down the field early on, but had to settle for a pair of 38-yard field goals off the foot of Joey Slye to cut the lead down to 7-6. Prior to the first field goal, Teddy Bridgewater threaded the needle on 3rd and 10 and was able to move the chains. Bridgewater orchestrated the offense down the field once again after delivering a throw to Robby Anderson down the sideline on 2nd and 11 for what may be considered the catch of the year thus far.

Carolina's defensive line began to generate some pressure on Matt Ryan and affect some of his throws. The Panthers nearly had a defensive touchdown when Brian Burns punched the ball out of Ryan's hands, but safety Juston Burris couldn't complete the scoop and score. The Falcons hopped back on top of the ball. If Burris had another crack at it, he probably would've just fell on the ball and assured the recovery.

The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the final 2:40 in the first half with one 54-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore and then a three yard flip out to Mike Davis in the flat to take a 20-7 lead into the half.

Atlanta chipped away at the lead in the 2nd half with two field goals from kicker Younghoe Koo to make it a one score game, 20-13. The Falcons had all the momentum in the 4th quarter and drove deep into the red zone threatening to tie the game up, but Juston Burris came down with an interception in the end zone to slam the door shut on the Falcons.

Running back Mike Davis helped milk the clock on the following drive gaining 24 yards on five carries and had some very tough, physical runs to force the Falcons to burn their timeouts. Joey Slye knocked in a chip shot field goal to extend the lead back out to ten with just over a minute left.

Atlanta had a couple of completions to get into field goal range and Koo hit a 54-yard kick to make it 23-16 with four seconds left on the clock. Koo's onside kick was unsuccessful as it was recovered by Robby Anderson to secure the team's third straight win.

The Panthers now move to 3-2 and will return home to host the Chicago Bears next Sunday at 1 p.m.

