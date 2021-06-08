Panthers Near Bottom of Pro Football Network's Power Rankings

Despite all of the offseason moves, the Panthers are still viewed as a rebuilding team.

Last week, Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network released his 2021 NFL Power Rankings with the Carolina Panthers checking in at No. 27. Carolina sits ahead of only the Jets, Eagles, Jaguars, Lions, and Texans.

"I have faith that Matt Rhule will build a contender in Carolina. In just two seasons, he turned Temple from a laughing stock to a 10-win squad. Then, he did it again in a horrific situation down in Waco, taking a 1-win team and turning it into an 11-win team in a matter of two years. Rhule seems to be someone players can relate with and rally around. But the team isn’t there yet. Trading for Sam Darnold rather than sitting at the eighth pick and drafting a quarterback was risky, bordering on irresponsible. Still, if Darnold does finally round into a Tony Romo clone, they look like geniuses. If he’s bad again, they’re a roster still on the upswing that is probably in a position to take one of the top few quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft."

As much as I believe the Panthers will be a much-improved team in 2021, it's hard to argue that they will be much higher than the 27th-best team in the league. Once again, Carolina will be ushering in a new quarterback and is one of the youngest teams in the league, including the coaching staff.

The first half of the Panthers' schedule is very favorable which will work in their favor as they get accustomed to playing with one another and build chemistry, but the back half of the schedule is an absolute grind. It's hard for me to imagine that a team as young and as inexperienced as Carolina is could push their way to a winning record this fall. I love what the Panthers are building, I really do, but it's going to take some time to really see the progress show in the win-loss column.

