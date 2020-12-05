SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Panthers Nominate Teddy Bridgewater for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers nominated starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. One player from each NFL franchise will have one nominee and the list will be trimmed down to eight (four from each conference) at the Pro Bowl. Former NFL'ers Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg, and Leonard Wheeler will be a part of the committee that decides on the eight finalists. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players go to cast their votes on December 18th. 

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of their choice.

Former Panther linebacker Luke Kuechly was the team's nominee in 2019.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAILBAG: Trading Up in the Draft, McCaffrey as a Trade Piece, Rhule's Success

Answering a few questions sent in by Panthers fans

Schuyler Callihan

3 Draft Prospects Panthers Fans Will Want to Watch This Saturday

Get a good look at some potential first round options for the Panthers this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Leading Defensive Ends in Pro Bowl Votes

The Panthers' young star could be on his way to a Pro Bowl selection

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Safety Jeremy Chinn Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

The Panthers young star gaining some national recognition

Schuyler Callihan

5 Players That Have a Questionable Future With the Panthers

The jury is still out on whether these guys will be back in the black and blue in 2021

Schuyler Callihan

Efe Obada Making a Case to be Included in Panthers' Promising Future

Panthers' defensive lineman Efe Obada has been playing at a high level recently

Josh Altorfer

Week 12: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Highlights and low points from Carolina's loss against the Vikings

Jason Hewitt

4 Things the Panthers Should Do For the Final 4 Games of the Season

With the 2020 season coming to a close, the Panthers need to make some tough decisions

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Vikings

Grading out how the Panthers' defense performed in the loss to Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers in Panthers' Loss to Minnesota

These three guys played their tails off this past Sunday

Schuyler Callihan