Panthers Nominate Teddy Bridgewater for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers nominated starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. One player from each NFL franchise will have one nominee and the list will be trimmed down to eight (four from each conference) at the Pro Bowl. Former NFL'ers Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg, and Leonard Wheeler will be a part of the committee that decides on the eight finalists. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players go to cast their votes on December 18th.

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of their choice.

Former Panther linebacker Luke Kuechly was the team's nominee in 2019.

