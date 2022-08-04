Panthers Not Rushing to Add a Pass Rusher

From the moment that mandatory minicamp ended, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer made it known that he is searching for more help on the edge to stabilize the side opposite of Brian Burns.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., and a few others have worked in at that spot throughout the first week of training camp and have shown the ability to get the job done. However, this is just practice. Doing it in a game is completely different and neither Gross-Matos or Haynes have much experience in a starting role where they are asked to play 75-80% of the defensive snaps.

For months, the Panthers were tied to veteran free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap before he eventually signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The market has certainly thinned out as we inch closer to the 2022 season, but there are a few notable names still available such as Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Nassib, Takkarist McKinley, and Benson Mayowa among several others.

Adding another body on the defensive line is still on Fitterer and Rhule's to-do list, but there is no rush to get another body in that room.

"You know, I think we've had kind of an eye on some," said Rhule. "We like the guys that we have like the Burns's, the Haynes's, the Yetur's. We like that group. But we'll be keeping an eye on other guys if they pop open as they're available. But you know, not a major need that you know, that we feel panicked about, just, you know, we're always trying to do a good job of looking and saying, hey, how can we upgrade? So, Scott, I think, is really on top of that."

With a full week of work now in the books, just how are the Burns's, the Haynes's, the Yetur's of the world looking? According to the head coach, so far, so good.

"I think it's still so early. We're rushing the ball really well. Our ability to rush the passer I can feel on the field. We've got great get-off. Really to me right now, it's can we strike and play our gap and all that? I've been pleased so far. I haven't seen anything that raises alarms to me. I think that's a good group for us. It's a strength for us."

