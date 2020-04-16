Panthers O-Line Must Be Prioritized in the Draft

It seems almost one-hundred percent likely that Panthers general manager Marty Hurney will use the earlier rounds of the NFL Draft to focus on defense. There are holes all over Carolina's current defensive unit, from the line of scrimmage to the back end. However, the offensive line is also a major area of concern that needs to be addressed through the draft.

A lingering problem for Carolina over the past few years has been the lack of quality play on the offensive line. Last season, the Panthers gave up 58 sacks. That is an average of slightly over 3.5 sacks per game. In addition to this atrocious statistic, there were also 102 hits on the quarterback. In 2019 alone, Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, and Will Grier each experienced some form of a significant injury because of this.

If the Panthers plan on winning more than five games this year, it's imperative that the quarterback is protected better. Since Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal, one would imagine that he should be the future of the franchise. Wouldn't it be wise for the Panthers to ensure that they keep him healthy? Bridgewater already experienced a devastating injury in 2016, so protecting the new quarterback in town is a must.

It's a new day in Carolina under new head coach Matt Rhule, which means that rebuild season is upon us. With offensive coordinator Joe Brady's new system, changes to the offensive line have to occur. Brady is known to have a creative style with his playbook. However, elaborate plays turn into turnovers very quickly whenever the offensive line isn't able to hold up.

Even though the Panthers acquired John Miller from the Bengals and traded Trai Turner for Russell Okung, the offensive line still lacks the depth and quality for it to be considered as an upgrade from last year. While the line has somewhat benefited from free agency, it still needs more beef up front.

That's why it's critical for Marty Hurney to target offensive linemen in this year's draft. In my latest mock draft, I suggested that the Panthers should use their fourth and fifth round picks on offensive linemen. While it wouldn't be too damaging if Hurney used one of the earlier picks, the Panthers defense has too many holes to fill. The later rounds would be the ideal time to draft a "hog" up front or two.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Let us know in the comments below.

