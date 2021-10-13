    • October 13, 2021
    Panthers OL Pat Elflein Designated to Return from Injured Reserve

    Carolina expected to get some depth back on the offensive loon fairly soon.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday afternoon that offensive lineman Pat Elflein has been designated to return from the injured reserve list. Elflein went down in the team's season-opener against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and has been out since. Earlier in the game, Efllein also had a banged-up but returned.

    Over the past few weeks. the Panthers have had their fair share of struggles in pass protection, especially on the interior of the offensive line. Getting Elflein back into the mix could help but he didn't play particularly well in the snaps that he did see vs the Jets. 

    The Panthers now have a 21-day window to activate him.

