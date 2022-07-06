Panthers on the Roster Bubble: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III.

Since being drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas-Oliver hasn't had much of a role defensively. In the 20 games that he has appeared in, he's only seen action on 94 defensive snaps. However, he has been a fixture on special teams, appearing in 41% and 66% of special teams plays over the last two years.

So, why is he on the roster bubble heading into 2022?

Well, the additions of Chris Westry and Kalon Barnes make for a crowded cornerback room. Matt Rhule and Phil Snow were both salivating over the size and length that Westry offers as a corner and for Barnes, he's more of a project at corner but can absolutely fly and is probably the fastest player in that room. Assuming one of the three will be left off of the 53-man roster, the odd man out seems like Thomas-Oliver.

The best way for STO to avoid being cut is to really show out at corner during training camp and the preseason. That's the one advantage he has on Barnes who is entering his first year. Although Thomas-Oliver has only been a full-time corner for a few years, he has more experience at this level and probably has a much better understanding of his role at this time. Making some plays at corner could solidify him a spot on the roster which would push Barnes to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

