Panthers Open as Huge Underdogs vs Saints

For the first time in nearly a month, the Carolina Panthers lost a football game. Now that the team's three-game winning streak is snapped, they look to get back on track this week in a very important matchup vs divisional foe, New Orleans.

Heading into this matchup, the Panthers are viewed as big underdogs (+7.5) vs the Saints. This may not seem like a large line, but for the NFL, it's a pretty significant one. Vegas may think that Carolina is about to hit a slide and coming off an ugly loss to Chicago doesn't bode well for this young team going up against the Saints' prolific offense.

A look inside the trends:

Carolina Panthers

Carolina is 3-3 ATS.

The OVER/UNDER is 2-3-1 in the Panthers' 6 games this season.

Carolina is 2-1 ATS on the road this season.

Carolina is 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs New Orleans.

Carolina is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games vs New Orleans.

The total has gone OVER in each of the last 7 games at New Orleans.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of the last 5 of Carolina's NFC South games.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is 2-3 ATS.

The OVER has hit in all five of New Orleans' games.

New Orleans is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

New Orleans is 15-5 straight up in their last 20 games.

New Orleans is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 home games.

The Panthers and Saints are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

