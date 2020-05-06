AllPanthers
Panthers Over/Under Win Total and Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday, but the opponents are already known. Dates, times, other details have yet to be released. Below are the Carolina Panthers 2020 regular season opponents.

Atlanta Falcons (home and away)

New Orleans Saints (home and away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home and away)

Chicago Bears (home)

Detroit Lions (home)

Denver Broncos (home)

Las Vegas Raiders (home)

Arizona Cardinals (home)

Green Bay Packers (away)

Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Minnesota Vikings (away)

Washington Redskins (away)

According to the folks out in Vegas, the Panthers' win total for the 2020 season is set for 5.5. With a new coaching staff, quarterback, almost an entirely new defense and starting offensive line, it comes as no surprise that the Panthers are projected to struggle in year one under Matt Rhule.

Will the Panthers hit over or under that win total? 

Well, I have them around 5-11 as of now, so the over/under is not far off. They won't be bad enough to get the number one overall pick, but they won't be anywhere near playoff contention. We could see a similar situation pan out as we did in 2019 where the Panthers end up with roughly a top five pick in the draft. 

The offense has a lot of firepower, but the defense is where the biggest question marks lie. Carolina took an interesting approach to its rebuild by retooling their offense through free agency and organically growing their defense through the draft, using all seven picks on the defensive side of the ball. To win games, they will have to outscore people and that's a tall task to live up to, especially with the difficulty of the NFC South division alone.

Do you agree that the Panthers will have a win total less than 5.5.? If not, how many wins do you see them finishing with? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

GM Report

