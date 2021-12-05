Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    BREAKING: Panthers Part Ways with OC Joe Brady

    The Panthers will move on from the offensive play caller.
    Author:

    After two years of a struggling offense, the Carolina Panthers have decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

    "I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," said heRhule in a statement released by the team. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

    Brady came to the Panthers from LSU in 2020 after leading one of the best offenses in the history of college football that included QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, that success never transitioned to his time with the Panthers in the NFL. Carolina ranks 28th in total offense, 26th in passing, and 23rd in scoring.

    According to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will coordinate the offense in conjunction with the rest of the offensive staff for the final five games of the season.

