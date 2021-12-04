Panthers Place Linebacker on Reserve/COVID List

Saturday morning, the Carolin Panthers announced that linebacker Frankie Luvu has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the second time that Luvu has hit the COVID list. The other occasion took place back in late July. In 12 games this season, Luvu has recorded 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and one blocked punt.

According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days.

The Panthers will be back in action next Sunday against Atlanta.

