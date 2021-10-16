    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    McCaffrey set to next the next three games.
    Author:

    Friday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers revealed that starting running back Christian McCaffrey would be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. One day later, the Panthers placed McCaffrey (hamstring) on the injured reserve list meaning he will be out for at least another three weeks.

    Last week, McCaffrey was a limited participant and felt like he could go against the Eagles. As a precaution, the Panthers allowed him to rest another week. This Wednesday, McCaffrey was once again a limited participant but did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. This signals that there could have been a setback of some sort despite head coach Matt Rhule denying such during Friday's press conference.

    Since signing a four-year, $62 million contract extension in 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in a total of just six games. Rookie Chuba Hubbard will continue to takeover the RB1 duties in McCaffrey's absence.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16621665_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_16739782_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Is it Time to be Concerned About Christian McCaffrey's Future?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15247677_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    22 hours ago
    IMG_7984
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15247674_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Vikings

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16739783
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/14

    Oct 14, 2021
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: 3rd Quarter Issues, Lack of Pass Protection, What's Going Wrong + More

    Oct 14, 2021
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Gilmore, Chinn Moving Around, Taylor Stepping Up, + More

    Oct 14, 2021