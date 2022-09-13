Panthers Place WR Andre Roberts on Injured Reserve

34-year-old return specialist Andre Roberts (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers Tuesday evening. Head coach Matt Rhule stated Monday that the knee "could be an issue" and was already anticipating on not having him available for Sunday's game in New York.

With Roberts set to miss the next four games, Carolina will turn to Shi Smith as the punt returner. Laviska Shenault, Chuba Hubbard, and Smith will all be in the mix to return kicks.

"He's caught punts in all of the preseason games," Rhule said about Smith. "He had a good kickoff return against Washington. I trust him as a kick returner and he's developing as a punt returner. He's still becoming more comfortable catching [punts] and I think that's something you can only do live. That's why the preseason games have been so good for him. That's why we've given him so many punt catches because we want him to get those reps."

The Panthers also released kicker Taylor Bertolet who was signed to the practice squad last week as insurance with Eddy Pineiro popping up on the injury report. The team brought back tight end Josh Babicz to the practice squad, meaning they still have an open spot on the 53-man roster.

