Panthers Plan to Keep Three Quarterbacks

Splitting up reps at quarterback is a tough thing for head coaches to do, especially when you have a true quarterback battle going on for the starting spot like Carolina does with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Getting reps for four quarterbacks is even more challenging.

At some point, the Panthers are going to have to cut ties with one of the four QBs they have on roster in order to divvy up the reps more equally and give the top guys as many reps as possible to help lead the coaching staff to a decision.

"It's not an easy thing to divide the reps up, but you know, we want to make sure we do that," said head coach Matt Rhule. "So we're going to just kind of play it out. But I would expect to see things pretty much 50/50 for the you know, immediate future. And then at some point, as I said, we'll get to make some decisions. But I think that's a long way off."

Letting one of the four quarterbacks go is a given. The unknown heading into report day on Tuesday was if the plan was to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. According to GM Scott Fitterer, they're leaning in that direction.

"Yeah, there's a good chance. That's something that when we get there, we'll cross that bridge but I'll get with Matt and we'll work through it but...probably."

Unless the Panthers change their mind about trading Sam Darnold, this will almost certainly spell the end of P.J. Walker's time in Carolina.

