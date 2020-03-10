Panthers Pre-Draft Projected Defensive Starters

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a little over a month away, but today we project the team's starters on the defensive side of the ball. These will change as we approach both the draft, and free agency.

Nose Tackle: Woodrow Hamilton

This is a position of need for the Panthers after they decided to not pick up the option on Dontari Poe's contract for 2020 and Kyle Love is an unrestricted free agent. Bringing back Love would be extremely cheap, but he didn't produce much and the Panthers want to get younger. This is why many having the Panthers selecting Derek Brown with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Defensive End: Kawann Short

Short is making his way back from the injured reserved list and after missing 14 games, expect him to bounce back in a big way. With Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison likely heading elsewhere, Short must become the Panthers biggest pass rush threat.

Defensive End: Chris Smith

The Charlotte native is returning home after signing a one-year deal. He's been a reserve player most of his career and is looking to expand his role on a young, inexperienced defense.

Left Outside Linebacker: Brian Burns

It took a while for Burns to adjust to the NFL game, but once he found his groove, he began to look like a guy that can be chasing down quarterbacks for years to come in Carolina. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks, which was fourth most among all rookies.

Left Inside Linebacker: Shaq Thompson

There's no replacing Luke Kuechly, but the Panthers will have to appoint a new leader on the defensive side and Thompson appears to be that guy. He saw a major jump in production in 2019, finishing with 109 tackles (30th in NFL). That number should see another huge increase without Kuechly swallowing up 150-plus tackles.

Right Inside Linebacker: Andre Smith

This is another position I expect the Panthers to take a hard look at for a potential upgrade. Smith has only played in 19 career games in two seasons, making only eight tackles. Look for this to be a free agency/draft filler.

Right Outside Linebacker: Christian Miller

The Panthers fourth round pick from the 2019 draft will likely see a lot more playing time in 2020 with several departures from the defense, plus Carolina wants to see what they have in him. Still wouldn't be shocked to see a draft pick or a free agent used at this spot to help groom Miller or split time with Miller.

Cornerback: Ross Cockrell

I don't see the Panthers letting both James Bradberry and Cockrell walk. They have to keep one of those guys and Cockrell will certainly be the much cheaper option. He posted pretty solid numbers a year ago with 62 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.

Cornerback: Donte Jackson

Jackson played a bit of a hybrid role a year ago, which brought his numbers down considerably. He's a talented player, but I think Phil Snow and Matt Rhule need to carve out a specific role for him in their defense.

Strong Safety: Eric Reid

In 2019, Reid flew all over the field making plays as he racked up 130 tackles, four sacks and six pass deflections. His pass coverage wasn't great at times, but may be able to clean some things up in Phil Snow's defensive scheme.

Free Safety: Tre Boston

It might be difficult for the Panthers to resign Boston - who is an unrestricted free agent, but I'm rolling the dice and say they do. Last year he was a solid addition to the Panthers secondary posting 68 tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.