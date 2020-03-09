Panthers Pre-Draft Projected Offensive Starters

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a little over a month away, but today we project the team's starters on the offensive side of the ball. These will change as we approach both the draft, and free agency.

Quarterback: Cam Newton

The Panthers have said that they plan to "move forward" with Newton. Whether you believe David Tepper, Marty Hurney or Matt Rhule, the current plan is to keep him in the Queen City. Health is the number one concern here for Carolina, but if fully recovered, Newton can take this team further than expected with a little help on the offensive line, which he got with the Russell Okung trade.

Fullback: Alex Armah

The Panthers may upgrade this position in the off-season, but right now it's Armah.

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey

Any surprise here? McCaffrey is one of the best backs in the entire NFL. A year ago, he became the third running back in NFL history to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark in both rushing and receiving. Expect McCaffrey to be in consideration for the league MVP if he duplicates that type of season in 2020.

No. 1 Wide Receiver: D.J. Moore

Steve Smith doesn't seem to think Moore is a No. 1 receiver, but right now, he is the best the Panthers have. Moore has become a reliable option in the passing game throughout his first two years in the league and could change Smith's mind after a big 2020 campaign.

No. 2 Wide Receiver: Curtis Samuel

The former Ohio State Buckeye has been used in a multitude of ways in the Panthers offense during his first three seasons. He's a guy that does well in space, but needs to get better at finding the open areas of the field so he can do his thing.

Tight End: Ian Thomas

Although I believe the Panthers will take a tight end in the draft, Thomas has the most experience and now has the opportunity to shine with Greg Olsen now in Seattle.

Left Tackle: Russell Okung

Earlier this month, the Panthers elected to trade five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for veteran offensive tackle, Russell Okung. This may be a questionable move, but it now gives the Panthers an anchor on the left side of the offensive line.

Left Guard: Greg Van Roten

Currently an unrestricted free agent, I expect the Panthers to find a way to resign Van Roten to a short-term deal to help secure up the left side. He's had his ups and downs during his time in Carolina, but when he is playing well, could easily be the team's best lineman.

Center: Matt Paradis

There's no question Paradis was the biggest disappoint on the Panthers offensive line in 2019. After coming over from the Denver Broncos, Paradis was expected to solidify the interior of the offensive line. He graded out at 80.6 in 2018 with Denver and dropped off to a 63.5 rating in his first year with Carolina. This will be an important year for him, with a potential "out" in 2021.

Right Guard: Dennis Daley

Daley was one of the biggest surprises last year for the Panthers as he filled in here and there and received more playing time as the season went on. In week six, he finished with a 82.3 grade by PFF, which was second best among rookies. He's got some huge shoes to fill in replacing Turner, but he's on the right trajectory.

Right Tackle: Taylor Moton

He had a solid season in 2019, but I'm sure he would like to cut down on the amount of sacks he allowed (five) and penalties he committed (six). Moton should be a virtual lock to start at right tackle and now, Newton has two solid starters at each tackle spot.

How do you feel about the offensive lineup? Where do you think Carolina needs to improve? Discuss in the comment section below!

