Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Dealing With Yet Another Injury

The Carolina Panthers may or may not see McCaffrey back in the lineup this Sunday vs Denver.
For some reason, the injury bug just seems to shadow over certain players for an extended period of time with no escape. That seems to be the case for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who now also has a tweaked thigh to deal with alongside his injured shoulder. He was limited in Wednesday's practice, but there doesn't seem to be much of a serious concern from head coach Matt Rhule, at least at the moment.

"At this point, I don't know. We'll have to monitor it day by day. I think he might have tweaked it last week. [He] felt good going into today and then he got out there and it got tight on him, so we limited him. So for what I know right now, we'll just kind of handle it day by day and see if he's available to play with a quad."

McCaffrey missed six games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain that he suffered back in week two vs Tampa Bay and has missed the past three games with a shoulder injury that he sustained on the final drive vs Kansas City. 

On Tuesday, McCaffrey was asked if he believes he will return this week vs Denver and he had a short response that didn't necessarily clarify whether he will play or not, "I feel great. I feel really great."

The Panthers and Broncos are scheduled to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

