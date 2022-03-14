Panthers Release CB A.J. Bouye

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday afternoon that veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye has been released along with defensive end Morgan Fox.

In his one season with the Panthers, Bouye registered 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He appeared in ten games and started seven of those contests.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow fell in love with Bouye's production throughout the season and was a veteran leader in the cornerback early in the season prior to the team trading for Stephon Gilmore. With Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson, and Keith Taylor all on rookie contracts, this allows the Panthers to create more cap space. Releasing Bouye will save the team $3.4 million.

