BREAKING: Panthers Release Veteran Corner Among Four More Roster Moves

A little bit of a surprise coming from the Panthers' front office on Tuesday afternoon.

As the Panthers continue to make moves to bring the roster down to 53, veteran corner Rashaan Melvin has been released.

Melvin signed a one-year deal with the Panthers back in March prior to the team drafting a pair of corners in the 2021 NFL Draft -- Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor. Melvin played in 13 games with the Lions in 2019 totaling 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He inked with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 but ended up opting out of the season.

Carolina also waived safety Kenny Robinson, waived/injured RB Reggie Bonnafon, and placed long snapper Thomas Fletcher on season-ending injured reserve.

The Panthers' roster currently stands at 54.

