Panthers Restructure LB Shaq Thompson's Contract

In an effort to create more cap room ahead of free agency, the Panthers have restructured the contract of starting linebacker Shaq Thompson. Details of the new look contract have not been released at this time.

Thompson was on pace to have the best season of his seven-year NFL career in 2021 before he missed three games due to injury. He finished the year with 104 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six QB hits, two sacks, five pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Thompson becomes the second Panther to have a restructured contract, joining start right tackle Taylor Moton. Moton's new deal cleared approximately $11.3 million in cap space.

