BREAKING: Panthers Reveal New Alternate Helmet

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers surprised fans with the unveiling of a new black helmet that the team will debut in 2022.

The Panthers will first wear this new helmet for its Thursday night home game in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.