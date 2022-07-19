Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers Reveal New Alternate Helmet

A new shell will debut for the Panthers in 2022.

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers surprised fans with the unveiling of a new black helmet that the team will debut in 2022.

The Panthers will first wear this new helmet for its Thursday night home game in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

