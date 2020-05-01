Panthers Roundtable: Discussing Thoughts on 2020 Draft Class

Matt Rhule has just completed his first NFL Draft as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers and it didn't take long for him to make history. For the first time in the modern draft era, the Panthers selected all defensive players with their seven picks.

The team retooled its defensive line with Derrick Brown (Auburn), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), and Bravvion Roy (Baylor). In addition to that, the Panthers also did a solid job of restocking a depleted secondary with corner Troy Pride Jr. (Notre Dame), and safeties Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois) and Kenny Robinson (West Virginia/XFL).

On this week's edition of SI Panthers Roundtable, Jack Duffy, Jason Hewitt, and John Pentol recapped the Panthers 2020 draft class and offered their thoughts on how they believe they did.

