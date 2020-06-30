Panthers Roundtable: Who Will Have More Success in 2020? Teddy or Cam?

Sunday evening, the New England Patriots agreed to sign former Panthers QB Cam Newton to a one-year deal. Now that the former face of the Panthers franchise finally has a home, we discuss who will have a better first season in their new team: Teddy Bridgewater or Cam Newton?

Jason Hewitt

"I’m going with Bridgewater. Even though Newton is much more talented than he is, Bridgewater has a better supporting cast around him. It’s also not 100% certain that Newton will be fully healthy this season. Even though Bridgewater isn’t the ‘sexy’ pick, he’s the most logical choice. Hopefully Cam has success under Belichick, but Bridgewater seems to be in a better position based on the highly potent offense he’s in."

Schuyler Callihan

"I understand much of the fan base believes Bridgewater is a downgrade from Cam Newton. However, I don't see that, especially for the 2020 season. In an unusual offseason, both quarterbacks won't have as much time to get acclimated with their new surroundings, playbook, and form chemistry with their teammates. Fortunately for Teddy B, he has about a three month head start. I'm going with Bridgewater for that reason, plus it's hard to say the Patriots have anywhere near the same talent at the skill positions compared to the Panthers."

John Pentol

“Newton will be more successful in 2020. Adding Newton to an established New England offense where Bill Belichick can now run different plays that he couldn’t when he had Brady, will allow Newton to return to his MVP level. Bridgewater is in a situation where we don’t know how the Carolina offense will look. Despite having one of the best players in the NFL with CMC, Bridgewater still doesn’t have the firepower Newton will have.”

