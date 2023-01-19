Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka

Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Dorsey got his start in coaching with the Panthers back in 2013 as the quarterback's coach - a position he held for five seasons. In 2018, he took a brief break from coaching to become the assistant director of athletics for the sports program at Florida International.

The following season, he returned to the NFL, reuniting with Sean McDermott in Buffalo to be his quarterback's coach. Dorsey has had a big impact on the development of Josh Allen, who was once viewed as a project. Now, he's one of the best signal callers in the entire league. Once Brian Daboll took the New York Giants head coaching gig, Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Bills are 2nd in the NFL in scoring averaging 28.4 points per game.

Kafka is a name that many aren't all that familiar with but he has a pretty good resume, to say the least.

After serving as a quality control coach in 2017, Kafka was promoted to be the quarterback's coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, also the first full year that Patrick Mahomes started in the league. He worked with Mahomes through the 2021 season before accepting the offensive coordinator role with the Giants, helping lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Daniel Jones struggled with consistency during his first three years in the league and some wondered if he would remain a part of the Giants' future. Kafka has had a big part in developing Jones and helping him turn in a career year, completing 67% of his passes and throwing for a career-high 3,205 yards and just five interceptions (career low).

