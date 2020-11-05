Panthers Set to Get Major Boost with Return of Rasul Douglas

Over the last two weeks, the Carolina Panthers' secondary has arguably played below average. Playing against Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and all of the offensive weapons the Saints and Falcons have isn't going to be easy to slow down, but having one of your best secondary players out certainly doesn't help.

A couple of weeks ago, starting cornerback Rasul Douglas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the secondary has struggled ever since. What's even more deflating is that they played so poorly and New Orleans didn't have their top two wide receivers Michael Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders. Still, Marquez Callaway hauled in eight receptions for 75 yards and was one of the handful of receivers that the Panthers didn't have an answer for. Brees completed 81% of his passes while Ryan completed 70% against the Carolina defense.

Fortunately for the Panthers, Douglas was activated earlier this week and should be able to play this Sunday vs the Kansas City Chiefs. It's no secret that the defense is completely different without Douglas and even head coach Matt Rhule knows the importance of having him out there means to the team.

"It's fantastic to have Rasul back. He's a really, really good corner, a really good player but he's an even better teammate. He's a tremendous leader and I just love having the guy around and I'm sure his teammates do too so I was happy to see him back out there and back at it."

The Panthers and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

