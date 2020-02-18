Panthers Should Pursue Teddy Bridgewater, if Newton is Dealt

The Panthers quarterback situation is one of the most talked about topics throughout the NFL during this off-season as many expect Carolina to prepare for life after Cam Newton.

With just one year remaining on his contract and concerns surrounding his health, the team has been toying with the idea of trading him since the middle parts of this past season. Newton has not shown anything remotely close to the level of production he put on display during his MVP season in 2015, which is just another reason team owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney are considering moving him.

Something that may be lost in the shuffle is, what are the Panthers plans for the young Will Grier? While he didn't impress many during his one and a half games in 2019, it was a bad situation for him. There was no help around him and the team seemed to have mailed it in weeks before he notched his first career start. Hurney and Tepper wouldn't waste a 3rd round pick on a quarterback if they didn't believe that at some point, he could be the guy. Whether he ever turns into that guy or not is to be determined, but this is just another factor that comes into play when deciding on the future of the position.

In the event that Newton is traded, Carolina will have to acquire a veteran quarterback if one is not acquired in the trade. Kyle Allen and Will Grier are not ready to handle a full 16-game slate and need to continue their development without being thrown into the fire.

One guy the Panthers should be heavily interested in is current New Orleans Saints backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. In his five starts filling in for the injured Drew Brees, he led the Saints to a 5-0 record and kept the division lead throughout. On the season, he tossed for 1,384 and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions, completing passes at a 68% clip. Talk about a quarterback being extremely efficient - Bridgewater was exactly that.

The Saints too, have their own quarterback dilemma that needs sorted out. Will Drew Brees retire? If so, does Birdgewater get a long-term deal to stay with the Saints? Or does Sean Payton turn over the keys to the offense to the versatile Taysom Hill, who has only thrown 13 career passes? They have just as much to figure out as the Panthers do, but if New Orleans decides to let Bridgewater walk, Carolina needs to extend a call.

He has experience being a starting quarterback as he started 28 games in Minnesota at the beginning of his career and under the tutelage of Sean Payton and Drew Brees, he has elevated his game to the "next level". The market will be aplenty for Bridgewater as several teams are going to be shopping for a new starter such as Los Angeles, Miami, Tennessee and potentially Detroit, New England, Tampa Bay and others.

Some believe that Bridgewater may ask for $30 million per year, which is entirely way too much. Carolina doesn't have the cap space to sign him and build up the other areas of its roster if that is the case. But at a cheaper price tag, this is an ideal option on the table for Hurney and the Panthers as they begin the rebuild under first year head coach Matt Rhule.

