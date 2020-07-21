Panthers Sign All 7 Draft Picks Ahead of Camp

Per team release, the Carolina Panthers have signed all seven of their 2020 NFL Draft picks.

On Monday, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (Notre Dame) and safety Kenny Robinson (West Virginia/XFL) became the second and third picks to sign with the team. First round selection Derrick Brown was the first to sign his rookie deal which was a fully guaranteed four-year deal.

This morning, the team capped off their rookie signings by agreeing to terms with DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), S Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois), DL Bravvion Roy (Baylor), and CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (Florida International).

Rookies are slated to report today, but due to the NFL/NFLPA's COVID-19 testing protocol they won't be allowed to partake in any activities until they receive two negative test results in a 72-hour span.

Which of these Panthers rookies do you think will see significant playing time in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

