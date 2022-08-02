Skip to main content

Panthers Sign CB Devin Jones

A roster move was made Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers added to the cornerback room by signing free agent Devin Jones. With Keith Taylor in a red jersey today and not practicing, the Panthers needed more bodies rotating in at corner. 

Jones played his college ball at UNC Pembroke and is a graduate of Lake Norman High School. During his time at Pembroke, Jones recorded 23 PBUs, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was also a kick return specialist, totaling 2,742 all-purpose yards for his career. 

Undrafted wide receiver Andrew Parchment was waived to make room for Jones. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Announce 2022 Jersey Schedule

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18768748_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: S Xavier Woods Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_18781949_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Early Camp Takeaways + Does Corral Deserve a Shot?

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_18783704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Passing Rushing Need, Horn Returns, Guardian Caps + More

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18782606_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Schuyler CallihanAug 1, 2022 10:38 AM EDT
USATSI_18497756_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Activate CB Jaycee Horn from PUP List

By Schuyler CallihanAug 1, 2022 10:13 AM EDT
USATSI_18782074_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Plan for QBs, Position Battles, Madden Ratings + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 10:35 AM EDT
USATSI_18783808_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Gives Explanation to Changing the Spelling of His Name

By Schuyler CallihanJul 31, 2022 9:49 AM EDT