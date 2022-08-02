Panthers Sign CB Devin Jones

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers added to the cornerback room by signing free agent Devin Jones. With Keith Taylor in a red jersey today and not practicing, the Panthers needed more bodies rotating in at corner.

Jones played his college ball at UNC Pembroke and is a graduate of Lake Norman High School. During his time at Pembroke, Jones recorded 23 PBUs, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was also a kick return specialist, totaling 2,742 all-purpose yards for his career.

Undrafted wide receiver Andrew Parchment was waived to make room for Jones.

