    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Panthers Sign Free Agent WR Devin Smith

    Carolina adds to its receiving corps.
    Author:

    Wednesday morning, the Panthers announced the signing of free agent wide receiver, Devin Smith, to the practice squad.

    The Panthers are dealing with several injuries at the position including Brandon Zylstra (hamstring), Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion), and Alex Erickson (concussion). Rookie Shi Smith had to step up into the No. 3 role while Keith Kirkwood and Aaron Parker were elevated from the practice squad for last week's game at New York.

    Smith, a former 2nd round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2015, has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). He has appeared in 22 career games totaling 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. 

