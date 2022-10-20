Panthers Sign Veteran Linebacker

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers signed free agent veteran linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the practice squad, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Iyiegbuniwe spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, primarily serving as a special teamer while adding depth at linebacker. This move appears to have Chris Tabor written all over it as the Panthers special teams coach worked with Iyiegbuniwe prior to coming to Carolina.

In 58 games, Iyiegbuniwe has totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

To make room for him on the practice squad, the team released defensive lineman Frank Herron.

