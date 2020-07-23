AllPanthers
Panthers Sign Rookie Punter Joseph Charlton

Schuyler Callihan

Per team release, the Carolina Panthers have signed rookie Punter Joseph Charlton.

In 2019 at the University of South Carolina, Charlton was called on to punt 68 times, totaling 3,244 yards averaging 47.7 yards per punt. 28 of his 68 punts (41%) were downed inside the opponents 20-yard line.

Charlton also owns the South Carolina school record for average yards per punt (45.5). He was named the Jim Carlen MVP for special teams in three consecutive seasons and was a member of the 2019 All-SEC Second Team put together by Pro Football Focus.

Current Panthers punter Michael Palardy, 28, has averaged 45.3 yards per punt throughout his five year career. Palardy's contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2021 season. If Charlton isn't quite ready to handle the punting duties, they could place him on the practice squad and wait for Palardy to either struggle or for his contract to expire.

Do you think Charlton will give a scare to Michael Palardy as the team's punter? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

