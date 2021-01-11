Panthers Staff to Coach in 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that Matt Rhule and his coaching staff will be coaching in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The game is set to take place on January 30th at 2:30 p.m. EST with the Miami Dolphins' staff also coaching in the game.

"We're thrilled to coach at the Senior Bowl," Rhule said in a press release by the Panthers. "Every year, Jim Nagy and his staff put together the best showcase of college talent in the nation, and we're really excited to lead and get to know a team of this year's top draft prospects."

This gives the Panthers quite an advantage for the 2021 NFL Draft by being able to not only see this year's prospects up close and in person but to work with them as well. They should be able to get a really good feel for which players can make an impact on their team and which guys may need some work before seeing the field.

There's no telling as to what will happen to this year's NFL Combine or each prospects' Pro Day due to the pandemic, so this is a great opportunity that the Panthers are receiving.

Some of the top QB prospects that are expected to participate in this year's Senior Bowl are Kyle Trask (Florida), Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Jamie Newman (Georgia), and Ian Book (Notre Dame).

