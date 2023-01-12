Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans

The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field and plays an entertaining style of football. Ryans took over after Robert Saleh took the Jets' head coaching job, and the 49ers' defense hasn't skipped a beat. The Niners were 7th in defensive DVOA in 2021, and they finished first in 2022.

San Francisco is an incredibly talented team, but they're also oft-injured and Ryans have shown a propensity to get the most out of whoever steps onto the field. Also, by all accounts, Ryans is beloved by players and someone who could step foot into any NFL locker room and build a winning culture. Ryans in some ways feels like a younger version of Steve Wilks. He hasn't gotten the buzz in Carolina as some other candidates have, but he's still a strong candidate for the job.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.