Panthers to Attend Pro Day of North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

The Carolina Panthers hold the 8th pick in this year's NFL Draft and with that pick, many expect the team to select a quarterback. If Carolina decides to trade up in the draft, it'll most likely be for BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields. Should they stay at No. 8, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance seems like a very realistic option.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer will be on hand at Lance's Pro Day on Friday.

There are many questions surrounding where exactly in the draft Lance will go since he only played in one game this past season due to the FCS postponing its season until the spring. In his one full year as the team's starting quarterback, Lance took the FCS world by storm throwing for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while also rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Some draft experts see Lance going as high as No. 3 in the draft and some see him going as late as somewhere in the mid-teens. Although his Pro Day won't ultimately decide his fate in the draft, it could help/hurt his stock based on how he performs. If the Panthers like what they see, it would make complete sense to seriously consider him with the No. 8 pick.

