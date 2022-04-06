Skip to main content

Panthers to Host Top QBs on Top 30 Visits

Carolina is set to meet with the top quarterback prospects once again ahead of the draft.

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially just weeks away from taking place in Las Vegas, teams around the league will begin bringing in several prospects for Top 30 visits. The Panthers will be spending more time with some of the top quarterbacks and offensive tackles in the class.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers are set to host QBs Malik Willis (Liberty), Kenny Pickett (Pitt), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Sam Howell (North Carolina), and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) next week from Monday-Wednesday.

With the sixth overall pick in the draft, it's very likely that the Panthers will strongly consider taking a quarterback. A couple of weeks ago, GM Scott Fitterer discussed the importance of getting the picks right. "You absolutely want to hit on that pick. It's hard to pass on a cornerstone left tackle, whether it's a pass rusher, but quarterbacks are hard to find. Sometimes you have to swing and take a shot at these guys and if you miss, you can't stop swinging. You have to take a shot again. It's the most important position on the field. There's a lot of ways we can go, quarterback is definitely one of them and we do like these guys."

