REPORT: Panthers to Sign QB Matt Barkley

The Carolina Panthers are unsure if starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be able to play this week against the Arizona Cardinals due to a right shoulder injury. If Darnold is unable to go, P.J. Walker will be thrown into the QB1 spot.

With the injury to Darnold and the inconsistency in the quarterback room, the Panthers are set to sign veteran QB Matt Barkley, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Barkley, a former 4th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, has also spent time with the Bills, Bears, and Titans. In 19 career games (seven starts), Barkley has thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions while completing 58.4% of his passes.

